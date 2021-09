Serangan Taliban ke Lembah Panjshir Terhalang Ranjau Darat

Members of National Resistance Front overlook Golbahar, Kapisa, Afghanistan in this still image obtained from an undated video handout. Undated video clips posted by the group showed uniformed armed men around various points along the mountains that surround Panjshir valley. Other clips showed uniformed armed men on a mountaintop overlooking the town of Golbahar in Kapisa province. NATIONAL RESISTANCE FRONT OF AFGHANISTAN HANDOUT/Handout via REUTERS